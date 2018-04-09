911 services restored for Palestine Police Department - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

911 services restored for Palestine Police Department

By Dorothy Sedovic, Digital Content Producer
PALESTINE, TX (KLTV) -

The 911 emergency lines was temporarily down for the city of Palestine and the Anderson County area.

According to the Palestine Police Department's Facebook page, a cut fiber optic cable caused their 911 service to experience difficulties.

The 911 lines were quickly repaired. As of right now, 911 services have been restored and functioning properly.

