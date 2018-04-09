Fire Department at the scene of gas leak in Arp

Arp Fire Department is at the scene of a gas leak that occurred at a construction site.

According to Smith County officials, the leak occurred near the intersection Linwood and Barron streets, north of Highway 135. Everyone 300-800 ft downwind have been evacuated as a precaution, according to the Arp Fire Department.

According to the Ap Fire Department, the city of Arp and contractors were placing a waterline when they came across a gas line with a service tap to a house. They broke off the tap, causing the gas leak. A crew from Centerpoint Energy is on the scene checking for concentrated areas of gas.

A crew is on the scene working to repair the tap and fix the leak.

According to the Arp Fire Department, no one is danger from the leak.

Copyright 2018 KLTV.com. All rights reserved.