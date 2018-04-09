Firefighters, civilians honored at Tyler FD's 27th Annual Awards Banquet

Pictured from left are the Legends Awards winners. They include Bruce Messer, Ray Hukill, and David Schlottach. Not pictured is Darrell Poole. (Source: Tyler Fire Department)

Jim Mullicane received the Firefighter of the Year Award. (Source: Tyler Fire Department)

The Tyler Fire Department held its 27th Annual Awards Banquet on April 7 at the Tyler Rose Garden Center.

During the ceremony, firefighters, along with retired firefighters and civilians were honored for their actions and service to the City of Tyler. Firefighters who received promotions over the last year were also honored at the event.

Jim Mullicane received the Firefighter of the Year Award, and Firefighter Clint Herron received the Chief’s Certificate of Valor. Firefighter Robby Roberson earned the Life Saving Award.

Those who received Customer Service Awards from the Communications Awards from the Communications Center included Michelle Foster, Spencer McGregor, Andrew Stanford, Kay Mullenax, Yvonne Terrazas, Betsy Thrash, Gary Preslar, Amanda Cook, Aaron Cockrell, Stephanie Smith, and Melissa Enriquez.

Captain Jason Beasley, Driver/Engineer Ryan Biggers, Firefighter Clint Herron, UT East Texas EMS, Blake Price, and Cody Quinn all received Teamwork Awards. District 2 C-Shift led by Chief Cordell Parker earned the Outstanding District Award.

Four people received Legends Awards. They include:

Assistant Chief David Schlottach - He was hired on May 16, 1977, and he retired on March 12, 2016, with 38 years of service.

Captain Darrell Poole - He was hired on April 16, 1975, and he retired on Dec. 16, 2006, with 31 years of service.

Captain Ray Hukill - He was hired on March 19, 1984, and he retired on March 31, 2012, with 28 years of service.

Firefighter Bruce Messer - He was hired on June 1, 1978, and he retired on Nov. 28, 2006, with 28 years of service.

Those people who received promotions include:

Joey Hooton (assistant fire chief)

Mark Baker (captain)

Cyle Brockway (captain)

Lance Marshall (captain)

Leeman Stracener (captain)

Hal Walker (captain)

Jesse Crotty (driver/engineer)

Robert Graham (driver/engineer)

Randy Lee (driver/engineer)

Josh Spinhirne (driver/engineer)

Kenny Vent (driver/engineer)

