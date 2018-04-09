Tyler police searching for suspect in stabbing

Tyler police are looking for a suspect they say stabbed a man in the back Sunday afternoon.

Police say the stabbing happened in the 2700 block of West Northwest Loop 323. Police say when officers arrived on scene they found a man stabbed in the back with wounds all over his hands.

The victim told police he did not want to press charges.

Police are now searching for witnesses and asking surrounding businesses for surveillance video.

