Troup ISD investigates circumstances surrounding social media video

A Troup ISD official says the district has investigated the circumstances surrounding a video circulating on social media.

The video, which appears to be from a private Snapchat account, is being shared on Facebook and appears to show a person in a locker as others are gathered around using racial slurs.

Early in the morning, Troup ISD Superintendent Tammy Jones said she had spoken with high school administrators who were investigating the video and trying to determine what disciplinary action should be taken.

Jones later confirmed the incident took place at the high school and involved three to four students who she believes play on the junior varsity baseball team.

Jones said a student got into the locker willingly before the video was filmed and administrators were told the video was a prank.

The district leader did not confirm what disciplinary action was taken but said that the school has addressed the problem.

