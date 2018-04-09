Authorities release name of victim, identity of suspect who allegedly shot estranged wife in Harrison County

The identities of the two people shot in Harrison County Saturday morning has been released as well as the suspect who allegedly shot them.

Michael Clevenger, 50, of Cabot, Arkansas has been charged with the death of Michael Campbell, 47, of Houston and for shooting his estranged wife, Dianna Clevenger, 48. Clevenger is charged with murder in Harrison County and evading arrest in Cass County.

Dianna Clevenger was care-flighted to the hospital after being shot in the abdomen by her estranged husband, Michael Clevenger, with a 45 caliber pistol.

At approximately 11:30 AM on April 7, 2018, Harrison County 911 received a call from Dianna Clevenger saying that an aggravated assault had occurred at the Uncertain Inn Lakeside. She said she needed deputies and an ambulance. She told deputies she had been shot and a male friend had also been shot and was outside of the motel room on the porch.

Clevenger gave a description of her husband and the vehicle he was driving. She also stated that he was most likely heading back to Cabot. She stated that she and Campbell had been staying at the Uncertain Inn since Friday evening. She claimed she and her husband had been separated for several weeks.

Clevenger was transported by medical helicopter to LSU Shreveport for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Deputies found Campbell on the porch of the motel with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Mike Smith at approximately 1:45 PM. Crime Scene Investigators, Lt. Robert Perkins and David Lewis, arrived at the scene and began the process of evidence collection.

Marion County Sheriff David McKnight was traveling on Hwy 43 in his personal vehicle and heard the radio call for the description of the vehicle. He observed the described pickup heading Northbound from the Uncertain/Karnack area at a high rate of speed. Sheriff McKnight notified Harrison County dispatch and Marion County dispatch that he had the vehicle in-sight and was following it.

The driver of the vehicle was stopped, after a short pursuit with Cass County deputies, in Atlanta. The alleged suspect was removed from the vehicle and taken to the Cass County Jail to hold him for an alleged assault and possible homicide and traffic offenses. The vehicle he was driving was taken to the Harrison County impound for processing.

