Azalea trails bring in business and beautiful flowers

After the long winter, the spring flowers are just now starting to bloom in East Texas.

Ten miles of historic brick roads can be found covered with beautiful pink flowers.

The azalea was first planted in Tyler in the 1920s and has blossomed into an annual tradition.

“They are really out in force this year, we are just getting a beautiful show,” said Nicole Lambeth, a Tyler resident.

Featured along the trials are about 950 homes built in the early 1900s, including large mansion-like houses built when the oil boom took place in the 1930s.

And not only do the trails bring spring for this area, but they bloom a lot of economic benefits as well.

“When we first started coming to the park, it was hard to get a lot of business, but with the azalea trails and all of the flowers blooming, we definitely saw an increase in numbers,” said Julia Hardman, a Pokie O’s employee.

Pokie O’s Cookies park their food truck right in the middle of the park, providing trail-goers to a sweet treat.

That included 5-year-old Henry, who believes he turns into a ninja when he walks the trails.

“Usually I fight bad guys until I see a real bad guy, and then I kick them and punch them,” Henry said.

The azalea trails offer shuttle services on the weekends, and they run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

