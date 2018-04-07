Longview holds annual Dalton Days

The last ride of an infamous old west gang was played out Saturday in the downtown streets of an East Texas city.

'Dalton Days', the annual re-enactment of the last great bank robbery by the infamous Dalton gang, was presented in the old downtown section of Longview.

The re-enactment is historically accurate, with the exact number of gunshots, of the robbery of the First National bank of Longview in May of 1894.

Four shows were held for crowds that braved the chilly weather.

The real Bill Dalton was killed in Oklahoma by law officers two weeks after the robbery, and almost all of the stolen money was recovered.

