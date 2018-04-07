Longview holds annual Dalton Days

The Lindale Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a individual who they say broke into a coin operated machine. According to the police, the male suspect entered a local hotel, reportedly broke into a coin-operated machine and stole the money box within.More >>
SWEPCO has restored power to more than 40,000 customers affected by Friday night's storms.More >>
Lindale's own Miranda Lambert took home a prestigious award at the American Country Music Awards on Sunday night.More >>
Emergency crews have extinguished a fire at a convenience store on the west side of Longview.More >>
