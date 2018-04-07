Franklin County man found murdered in Mount Vernon motel room, suspect in custody

Franklin County Sherifff Ricky Jones says a man has been charged in a Mount Vernon murder.

Sheriff Jones reported he and Investigators and officers from Mount Vernon Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating a murder which occurred April 6 at the American Inn. The motel is located at 415 NW Access Road of Interstate-30 in Mount Vernon.

The victim has been identified as Timothy Franks, 49, of Mount Pleasant.

Sheriff Jones says Joshua Anthony Parker, 19, of Morris County, was arrested and booked into Titus County Jail on murder charges by Mount Vernon Police Department CID, Texas Ranges and Mount Pleasant PD officers.

Sheriff Jones stated a Mount Vernon police officer and an animal control officer were dispatched to the hotel around 12:30 p.m after the occupant, Timothy Franks, failed to check out of the room at the appropriate time. The manger of the American Inn also reported the sound of a continuously barking dog in the room. When officers opened the door they discovered the victim, Franks, in the room, and immediately contacted Mount Vernon Police Department, Sheriff Jones said.



During the investigation in Mount Vernon, according to Sheriff Jones, investigators got a description of the suspect and a description of the vehicle he left the scene in. Sheriff Jones said Investigators called and spoke with Mount Pleasant Police Department Criminal Investigations Division since the victim, Franks, was from Mount Pleasant. After relaying to the MPPD CID the suspect description, the sheriff said he learned they had an incident with a person matching the suspect description in the early morning hours which involved a short stand-off with MPPD officers and eventually ended in his arrest.



Sheriff Jones said they also discovered the suspect had stolen the vehicle which he had fled the murder scene in Mount Vernon from a residence in Morris County on the evening of Thursday, April 5. The vehicle was recovered by MPPD CID. Sheriff Jones said his department is working with them on the recovery of evidence from the vehicle in the murder case in Mount Vernon.

“This case has involved multiple agencies over multiple jurisdictions with evidence collected in four counties. I would like to thank Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Pittsburg Police Department, Camp County Sheriff’s Office, Titus County Sheriff’s Office and especially the Mount Pleasant Police Department Officers and CID for in their assistance in recovery of evidence and arrest of Joshua Parker for Murder in this case,” stated Sheriff Jones

Sherif Jones said more information will be released as it becomes available and safe to do so.

