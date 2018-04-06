Crawfish gratin by Pearl's Kitchen

Hannah Parker, chef and owner of Pearl's Kitchen in Mount Pleasant, shares a delicious way to enjoy crawfish during the season when they're most plentiful and tasty.
Crawfish Gratin
12 T Butter, divided
1 ea Yellow Onion, diced
1 ea Green Bell Pepper, diced
1 1/2 C Celery, diced
4 ea Garlic Cloves, minced
2 LB Crawfish Tails
3/4 C Flour
2 1/2 C Milk
2 C Cheddar Cheese, shredded
1/2 C Parsley, chopped
2 T Cajun Seasoning
As Needed Salt & Pepper
1 C Cheddar Cheese, shredded
1 C Bread Crumbs
Preheat oven to 415* F
1. Melt 5 tablespoons of butter over medium heat. Add onion and cook until tender, followed by
bell pepper, celery, and garlic. Toss with crawfish tails and cook for about 10 minutes.
Remove from heat.
2. Separately, melt remaining 7 tablespoons of butter over medium heat. Whisk in flour until
smooth, followed by milk. Cook until thickened, about 4 minutes. Add cheese, parsley, and
seasonings and whisk until smooth.
3. Combine the milk mixture with the crawfish mixture. Pour into a greased dish.
4. In a separate bowl, toss the bread crumbs and the cheddar cheese. Sprinkle this mixture over
the crawfish mixture. Bake the gratin for 20 - 25 minutes, or until browned and bubbly.
