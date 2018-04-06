Crawfish gratin by Pearl's Kitchen

Hannah Parker, chef and owner of Pearl's Kitchen in Mount Pleasant, shares a delicious way to enjoy crawfish during the season when they're most plentiful and tasty.

Crawfish Gratin



12 T Butter, divided

1 ea Yellow Onion, diced

1 ea Green Bell Pepper, diced

1 1/2 C Celery, diced

4 ea Garlic Cloves, minced

2 LB Crawfish Tails

3/4 C Flour

2 1/2 C Milk

2 C Cheddar Cheese, shredded

1/2 C Parsley, chopped

2 T Cajun Seasoning

As Needed Salt & Pepper

1 C Cheddar Cheese, shredded

1 C Bread Crumbs

Preheat oven to 415* F

1. Melt 5 tablespoons of butter over medium heat. Add onion and cook until tender, followed by

bell pepper, celery, and garlic. Toss with crawfish tails and cook for about 10 minutes.

Remove from heat.

2. Separately, melt remaining 7 tablespoons of butter over medium heat. Whisk in flour until

smooth, followed by milk. Cook until thickened, about 4 minutes. Add cheese, parsley, and

seasonings and whisk until smooth.

3. Combine the milk mixture with the crawfish mixture. Pour into a greased dish.

4. In a separate bowl, toss the bread crumbs and the cheddar cheese. Sprinkle this mixture over

the crawfish mixture. Bake the gratin for 20 - 25 minutes, or until browned and bubbly.