Traffic Alert: Tyler Police responding to reported wreck on Loop 323

By Dorothy Sedovic, Digital Content Producer
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Tyler Police are responding to a report of a wreck on Southwest Loop 323.

According to Tyler Police online records, police are responding to a report of a major traffic crash. The crash reportedly occurred near the intersection of Old Bullard Rd and Southeast Loop 323.

Details are limited at the time. 

