VIDEO: Two charged in Rachel Rhoads murder case

Two people have been charged with capital murder after a Longview woman who was reported missing was found dead.

Upshur County Sheriff's Office, Longview Police Department and other law enforcement agencies gathered Friday to announce the charges.

Officials say Carlton Grant, of the Dallas Fort-Worth area and Lindsey McFadden are charged with capital murder in connection with the death of Rachel Rhoads, 24.

Rhoads body was discovered on April 1 in a field off of FM 726, near Highway 154. She was reported missing by family members on March 31.

An official said during the conference that the murder occurred while the suspects were in the process of kidnapping her.

According to an Upshur County Sheriff's Office press release, on April 3 Grant and McFadden were pulled over during a traffic stop in the Bedford area when they were seen in Rhoads' vehicle.

"Upshur County Sheriff's Investigators then contacted the Bedford PD about the vehicle and found that the occupants and vehicle had been released due to the fact that at the time of the stop there was no reason hold them other than a missing person case," the statement reads. "Due to Ms. Rhoads death having been determined to be a homicide, The Longview Police Department later changed the bolo for her vehicle as stolen."

Law enforcement officers later went to a Fort Worth apartment complex where the vehicle was found and took Grant and McFadden into custody on warrants unrelated to the homicide investigation.

"As a result of the arrest, sufficient evidence was gathered to charge both suspects with Capital Murder in this ongoing homicide investigation," the release states.

Both were booked into the Tarrant County Jail. Bond has not been set.

UCSO, Longview Police Department, Bedford Police Department, the Texas Rangers, the U.S. Marshal's Office and the Fort Worth Police Department participated in the investigation.

