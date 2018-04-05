Man hit by vehicle, taken to hospital

A man was taken to the hospital in Tyler Thursday night, after being hit by a vehicle.

It happened around 7:40 at the intersection of South Southeast Loop 323 and Alta Mira Drive.

Spokesperson for the Tyler Police Department, Officer Don Martin, tells KLTV, he has non-life threatening injuries.

The wreck is under investigation.

No word if anyone was given a ticket.

