Woman struck by city marshal vehicle in Tyler

A woman was struck by a city marshal vehicle Tuesday morning.

According to the Tyler Police Department's PIO, Don Martin, the crash occurred at the intersection of Houston St. and Beckham Ave around 6:26 a.m. April 3rd.

The city marshal vehicle was turning south onto Beckham at a green light when the woman started to walk out into the crosswalk, according to Martin. The woman was reportedly wearing all black clothing.

The woman was hospitalized and at this time the extent of her injuries are unknown.

The identities of the individuals involved have not been released at this time.

The crash is still under investigation.

