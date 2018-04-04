Possible injuries after truck drives straight into Tyler buildin - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Possible injuries after truck drives straight into Tyler building

The Smith County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accident where a truck drove straight into a building late Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 6 pm at the Eco Commercial Roofing business on State Highway 31 West in Tyler. 

Officials tell us, there are possible injuries.

We are waiting on details from the Sheriff's office.

