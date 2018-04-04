Suspect in shooting of woman in Longview turns himself in to pol - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Suspect in shooting of woman in Longview turns himself in to police

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

Longview Police are responding to a shooting call.

It happened around 5:30 pm off of 8th Street in Longview. Police say that the person who was shot is a female and is being taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect has been identified as Gary Lee Nelson, 29, from Longview. Nelson turned himself in to police at 6:15 p.m., according to the department. 

Nelson was arrested and taken to the Gregg County Jail. 

