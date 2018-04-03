One killed in three-vehicle crash in Anderson County, two injured

One person was killed and two others injured in a three-vehicle crash in Anderson County on Friday.

Around 9:30 p.m. troopers responded to the crash on SH-19, fives miles south of the city of Montalba.

A Preliminary crash investigation shows that the driver of a 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier, identified as Morgan Magdziak, 30, of Palestine, was traveling north on SH-19 when she stopped to make a left turn into a private drive.

The driver of a 2014 GMC Sierra, identified as Lance Leon Elmore, 47, of Palestine failed to recognize the stopped vehicle and struck it from behind causing the Cavalier to enter the southbound lane where it was struck by a 2014 Dodge Journey driven by Andrew Lee Cobbs, 38, of Whitefield.

As a result of the crash, a passenger in the Cavalier, identified as Maureen Magdziak Petranek, 68, of Palestine died at the scene. She was pronounced dead by JP Gary Thomas, her body was taken to Rhone Funeral Home in Palestine.

The driver, Magdziak, was taken to Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler in serious condition.

Both Cobbs and Elmore were treated and released at the scene by Palestine EMS.

The crash remains under investigation.

