Smith County officials share more details about Monday morning dog attack

Officials responded to a report of a dog attack Monday morning in Smith County.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office confirmed that shortly after 9 a.m., Smith County Animal Control officers responded to a home in the 12500 block of 18th Avenue in Winona, in response to an animal attack.

The Smith County Animal Control Office confirmed that a child was reportedly attacked by her family's dog, a 1 year-old American Bulldog mix. The office said that the 6 year-old girl was playing with the dog outside when she started to scream because she didn't want to leave. That was then the dog reportedly attacked her, leaving puncture wounds in her legs, according to Animal Control.

According to Animal Control, the parents of the child said that the attack was unprovoked and that the dog reportedly had not shown any aggressive tendencies in the three months that they have had it.

After the reported attack, the girl was taken to the hospital by a family member before officials arrived. According to Animal Control, the family refused emergency medical services.

According to Animal Control, the dog was tethered outside until officials arrived. Upon arrival, Animal Control said that he dog was surrendered to the Animal Control officers to be euthanized and tested for rabies.

The identity of the child has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.