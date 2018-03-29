Volunteer Central: Opportunities to serve in ETX March 29 - April 5

Looking for a way to serve your community and meet new people? Here are list of wonderful organizations that could use your helping hand.

Volunteer Central —where volunteering through Directors of Volunteers in Agencies (DOVIA) makes the difference in the community.

Hospice of East Texas

Volunteers change lives! Great training, great people, and great experiences are ahead for volunteers at The Hospice of East Texas. Be a friendly face and a caring “new friend” who visits with patients at their homes while caregivers take a much-needed break; or visit a patient at a nursing home and brighten their day. Volunteers currently needed in Lindale. Visit our website to learn more about this non-profit hospice – www.hospiceofeasttexas.org. For more information, please call Marleen Elkins at 903-266-3460.

PATH

People Attempting To Help, a 33 year old, faith-based nonprofit organization seeks compassionate people to help in reception, the food pantry, casework, and youth mentors through Bev’s Kid Reach. PATH is open Monday through Thursday from 8am until 6pm. Contact Mark at 903-617-2821 or mark_richardson@pathhelps.org to learn more.

North Tyler Developmental Academy

Enjoy working in a positive work environment? The Academy is in need of office help to answer phones, do filing and small office jobs. Information: Ms. White at (903) 592-3671 or hr@northtylerday.org.

Heart to Heart Hospice of Tyler

Want to try something new, yet rewarding? We are looking for exceptional volunteers to provide companionship and emotional support to those embracing end of life. No experience needed! For more information contact Carrie Blackwell at 903-593-6619.

City of Tyler Volunteer Tyler Program – Glass Recreation Center Tutor

Volunteer Tyler encourages East Texas residents to participate in their municipal government. The program offers opportunities for both youth (age 12+) and adult volunteers to serve throughout the many departments within the City of Tyler. Our highlighted volunteer opportunity this week: Glass Recreation Center Tutor, Monday, Tuesday 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.. Duties include tutoring one-on-one or small groups. Lead special projects like arts, crafts, and cooking. Information: Volunteer Tyler @ 903.531.1100 or volunteertyler@tylertexas.com

PECAT

PECAT is a youth-led and adult-assisted group that provides volunteer hours to students who are willing to support our efforts to educate kids about the dangers of tobacco use. PECAT has several projects planned for late February, March and April, and we would benefit from your participation. Signup and learn more information by sending an email to PECATCoalition@yahoo.com or by calling (903) 535-0020.

UT Health Tyler

Volunteers are needed to assist patients get to their departments in the hospital, to give information and directions, to assist with sales in the gift shop, assist in the lab, and to hostess in the Breast Care Center. Volunteers must be able to walk well and push a wheelchair. We ask our volunteers to commit to one 4-hour shift per week. These opportunities are Mon-Fri between 5:30 AM and 8:00 PM. Complete application on line: www.etmc.org/volunteer or reach Joyce Brown at 903-531-8199 or jbbrown@etmc.org

Therapet

We are looking for volunteers with and without animals to help at various facilities in the East Texas area. Our next volunteer orientation will be on Tuesday, April 10th from 6-8 pm at the Therapet Training Center, 225 E. Amherst, Ste 200, Tyler, TX 75701. Information: 903-535- 2125 or info@therapet.org

Meals on Wheels Ministry

We dedicated to helping the elderly and disabled remain independent in their own homes as long as possible. We prepare and deliver a hot lunch to our client’s homes Monday through Thursday. Our volunteers usually come once a week to pick up the hot food and deliver a route. They provide their own vehicle and each route takes 1 to 1 ½ hours to deliver. We have volunteer sites in Tyler and 24 other towns within our 6-county service area. Information: Debbie Zea @ 903-525-0928 or go to www.mowmet.org

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities and shifts in our many hospitals and clinics. Volunteers assist our patients, visitors, and staff in our Gift Shop, Information Desks, waiting rooms, and nursing units. Days and times are flexible.

Information: Annette Rios: annette.rios@tmfhc.org, www.tmfhc.org/volunteerapplication

For other volunteering opportunities please go to “Get Connected East Texas” at: http://getconnected.uwtyler.org/. Or email: hstoner@smith-county.com

