Power restored to Oncor customers in Tyler after outage

Power restored to Oncor customers in Tyler after outage

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Power has been restored to Oncor customers in Tyler after an unspecified outage in Tyler.

At one point Wednesday night, more than 236 people were without electricity, according to the utility provider's outage map.

The affected area was near Old Omen Road, close to UT Tyler.

Copyright 2018 KLTV.

