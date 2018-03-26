Kilgore stand-off suspect now in custody, taken to hospital for evaluation

A Spokesperson with the Gregg County Sheriff's Office says, the incident is now over.

The man, who was holed up inside the house, was arrested without incident and has been taken to the hospital for evaluation.

His name is not being released at this time.

The initial shots fired call came into police around 6 pm Monday night in the 2700 block of Danville Road, near Utzman Road in Kilgore.

Corp. Tubb says there are no injuries reported.



People were initially asked to avoid the area on Danville Road between 349 and Loop 259 until further notice.

As of 9:40 Monday night, Corp. Tubb says, families can go home.

The only law enforcement presence is at the house.

Lakeport Police, Gregg County Sheriff's Deputies, Kilgore Police and Longview Police were all on scene.



