East Texas roadwork for the week of March 26

TYLER – Here's a look at work planned in the district during the Week of March 26, 2018. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.

In Smith County, the new FM 849 Bridge at Hideaway is scheduled to open to traffic next week. A ribbon-cutting event is scheduled for 9 a.m., Tuesday, March 27, on the bridge. Work on the project will continue. Additional project information is available in the Smith County section of this news release.

Work on the NETRMA’s Toll 49 Lindale Relief Route project will necessitate the contractor closing the left lane of the eastbound mainlanes to traffic Monday through Wednesday, March 26-28. The closure will be in place from FM 849 to FM 411. Local law enforcement will be assisting with work zone traffic control.

Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance plans to continue hot mix overlay operations on FM 2267 between SH 155 and Neches, and then move the operation to FM 19 between SH 155 in Frankston and County Road 336. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

US 79 New Lane Construction Project

Limits: From 1.6 miles southwest of Loop 256 in Palestine south to the Trinity River

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $42.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2018

Closeout activities are ongoing throughout the project limits. Expect lane closures. The project is expanding a 5.3-mile section of US 79 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a continuous left-turn lane and a depressed median.

SH 19 Widening Project

Limits: From 3.6 miles N of FM 837 (Henderson Co. line) south to .4 mile N of FM 321 at Montalba

Contractor: Big Creek Construction of Hewitt

Cost: $12.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Operations to place the final seal coat and surface are scheduled for May when warmer conditions are conducive. Meanwhile, the contractor continues daily operations that include maintaining signage, pavement markings, and performing other miscellaneous work. Expect occasional lane closures with flaggers and pilot vehicles. The project is widening the roadway with the addition of shoulders and passing lanes. The posted speed limit is 55 mph.

Cherokee County – Jacksonville and Rusk Maintenance sections plan to resume level up work on US 69 between Alto and Wells; then, move operations to FM 2708 east of Alto off SH 21. Expect lane closures with flaggers and electronic signage providing traffic control.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

US 69 Widening through Wells

Limits: From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells, south to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $17.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2018

Caution advised during travel through this area as the contractor continues earthwork and structure work on the west side of the roadway. The project is widening US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town. There are minimal impacts on traffic. The speed limit has been reduced on the northern end of the project until work is completed.

FM 22 Safety Treatment Project

Limits: From 1.5 MI W of FM 768, E to SH 110

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction

Cost: $1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: March 2018

Cleanup activities continue as the project nears completion.

Gregg County – Longview Maintenance plans to conduct mill and inlay hot mix operations on SH 31 between FM 2012 and SH 42. Ditch maintenance will be performed on FM 2906 in Easton. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at each location.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

US 80 Widening in Gladewater

Limits: Loop 485 to Locker Plant Road.

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road

Cost: $3.54 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2018

The contractor is conducting Phase II construction work with the roadway reduced to one lane of travel for both westbound and eastbound traffic. Work continues on storm sewer, curb and gutter, and flex-base on the north side of the roadway. The project consists of widening US 80 to four through lanes with a left turn lane from Loop 485 to Locker Plant Road

Loop 281 at FM 1845/Pine Tree Road

Limits: From US 80 to Shofner Drive

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $4.54 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

The contractor continues work on storm sewer, flex-base, and cement-treating base material. Traffic is reduced to one travel lane in all directions. Alternate routes are recommended on this project where work is being conducted in multiple phases that could require overnight lane closures. The project includes widening the roadway, installing storm drain, grading and base work, curb and gutter, raised medians, surface, signs and pavement markings.

SH 149 at Sabine River

• Limits: From SH 322 to approximately one half-mile north of the Sabine River Bridge

• Contractor: Gibson and Associates

• Cost: $3.1 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Work resumes April 2 on the project that’s constructing new rails and sidewalk on the bridge and increasing its load carrying capacity. It also includes installing new guardrail on I-20. Expect daily lane closures for the first couple of weeks after which, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction for about a month. Alternate routes are recommended to avoid the significant delays expected to occur during the project.

Henderson County – Athens Maintenance plans to conduct mill and inlay operations on FM 1616 between Loop 7 and SH 31. Expect delays and lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

SH 19 Widening Project

Limits: FM 1615 South to 0.3 miles south of Coon Creek

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp

Cost: $ 4.95 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019

Ongoing work includes cement treating sub-grade, setting driveway pipes, extending cross structures, and dirt work to build the shoulders. Daily lane closures are possible with a pilot vehicle providing traffic control. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph for the duration of the project which consists of adding 10-foot shoulders on both the northbound and southbound travel lanes.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase I)

Limits: From 0.1 mile SE of FM 804 near Baxter SE to 1.1 miles E of Loop 60E at Larue

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc. and Big Creek Construction

Cost: $39.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: November 2018

The contractor continues to work on the new westbound mainlanes a mile east of Larue. Caution advised as trucks enter and exit the work area throughout the day to deliver materials. Construction of new culverts continues along the old roadway (proposed westbound lanes) between Baxter and Larue. The speed limit is 55 mph on this project to expand US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase II)

Limits: From 1.1 miles E of Loop 60B at Larue to 0.85 mile E of FM 315 at Poynor

Contractor: Sundt Construction, Inc., of San Antonio

Cost: $37.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: April 2018

Eastbound traffic has been moved to the inside lane to allow for paving of the outside lanes, county roads and driveways on the south side of the roadway. Once paving is completed, expect the outside lane to remain closed for pavement backfilling, seeding and the application of permanent striping. Both eastbound travel lanes will open to traffic when work is finished.

The easternmost access to FM 315 and Downtown Poynor is closed as construction continues. Motorists must use the westernmost access for FM 315 and Poynor. Work continues on rock riprap for ditches on both the north and south sides of the roadway.

This Phase II project is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided with a depressed median. The project limits stretch 4.7 miles ending just east of FM 315 in Poynor. The speed limit has been set at 60 mph. A portion of this phase is being built on new location around the south side of Poynor. This is a mobility project to add capacity and improve safety and includes adding one lane in each direction.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase III) in Anderson County

Limits: From 0.85 mile E of FM 315 in Poynor SE to .5 mile NW of SH 155 at Frankston

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.

Cost: $27.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: October 2019

The contractor continues to maintain storm-water control measures throughout the project limits while conducting earthwork and flex-base operations from CR 303 to Cemetery Road. Concrete curb and gutter is also being installed along this location. The project is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.

Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance plans to conduct base repairs on FM 2496 from FM 1798 to US 259; and on FM 2276 from FM 1249 to the Gregg County line. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.

Smith County – Tyler Maintenance plans to conduct overlay operations on SH 110N in Mt. Sylvan before moving to FM 2015 north of I-20 later in the week. A second crew will be performing edge repairs on FM 15. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at all work locations.

Smith County construction projects updates:

Legacy Trails – Hike and Bike Trail Development

Limits: West Trail: Three Lakes Pkwy to FM 2813 ; East Trail: Three Lake Pkwy to Cumberland Rd

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay LTD.

Cost: $4.6 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019

No lane closures are planned as the contractor continues sidewalk construction along the Oncor easement between Dueling Oaks and Cumberland Road. Sod is being installed along the east side of Old Jacksonville Highway from Three Lakes to Dueling Oaks. The project consists of constructing 4.4 miles of hike and bike trails in Southwest Tyler. It includes the construction of parking lots, driveways, landscaping, pedestrian ramps, crosswalks and drainage structures along the 10-foot wide hike and bike trails.

FM 849 Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: FM 849 at I-20

Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $4.6 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2018

Weekend work is scheduled to apply surface and seal coat to the bridge which is set to open to traffic next week. Saturday, March 24, the contractor plans to surface the south side of FM 849 and the south ramps under full ramp closure. The north side ramps will be surfaced and seal coat applied under full ramp closure on Sunday, March 24. Meanwhile, daily single lane closures can be expected on I-20 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. as work is conducted on the Metal Beam Guard Fence. Earthwork and paving operations also continue on the north and south sides of I-20.

This is an emergency bridge replacement project consisting of removing the existing steel and concrete structure and replacing it with a new 4-span reinforced concrete structure. Work also includes the widening of the bridge approaches and improvements to the I-20 ramps.

FM 850 Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: FM 850 at Mud Creek just east of FM 21

Contractor: Stateline Construction

Cost: $1.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Earthwork continues for the bridge approaches. The road is closed at Mud Creek with traffic detoured. The project is replacing the old bridge with a wider one.

US 271 Mill and Inlay Project

Limits: From 0.4 miles south of Spur 147 at Oakwood St., south to SH 64/Fifth St. in Tyler

Contractor: Clark Construction of Texas, Inc. from San Antonio

Cost: $2.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: March 2018

The contractor is conducting cleanup operations on this project that consists of base repairs, planing, applying a hot mix surface and striping. No lane closures planned.

Spur 248 Widening Project

Limits: From 1.75 miles west of FM 848/Old Omen Road going east to SH 64 southeast of Tyler

Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.

Cost: $8.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Embankment, subgrade, drainage and retaining wall work is ongoing on the north side of the roadway. No lane closures are planned. The speed limit is 55 mph during construction to widen Spur 248 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.

I-20 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From US 69 to FM 14 WB only

Contractor: Clark Construction

Cost: $2.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: March 2018

A daytime mobile striping operation is planned on this project that is placing a new Porous Friction Course (PFC) surface in the westbound lanes and upgrading the MBGF along this stretch of I-20.

Turn Lanes Project

Limits: Various locations throughout Tyler

Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.

Cost: $2.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Work continues on Broadway Avenue and South Town Drive. Expect nighttime lane closures as paving operations are conducted on the Right-Turn Lane at South Town. Work is underway at Grande and FM 2493/Old Jacksonville. Expect lane closures from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for eastbound Grande as the contractor begins work on the Right-Turn Lane. The project is removing the existing medians to extend the turn lanes and adding right turn lanes to various intersections in Tyler. Work locations include US 69, Cumberland Road, Independence, South Donnybrook, Rice, South Town and wrap up at Grande and FM 2493.

Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance plans to continue overlay operations on FM 751 near Wills Point. A second crew will conduct base and edge repairs on US 80 in Grand Saline. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

I-20 Westbound Exit Ramp at FM 314 Relocation Project

Limits: From FM 314 WB Exit Ramp and Frontage Road

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $4.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Expect minimal delays as the contractor continues Phase III work installing the I-20 Exit Ramp. The contractor continues Phase III work to install the I-20 Exit Ramp. Use alternate routes to avoid delays. The project consists of reconstructing the frontage road and building a new exit ramp 1.13 miles east of FM 314.

I-20 Safety Work

Limits: From Kaufman County Line going east to SH 19, etc.

Contractor: FNH Construction, LLC

Cost: $2.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

The contractor is removing and installing Metal Beam Guard Fence and concrete mow strip along the westbound, inside and outside lanes, going west from Jim Hogg Road to the Van Zandt/Kaufman county lines. Expect daily lane closures and delays.

SH 243 Widening Project

Limits: From SH 198 east to SH 64 in Canton

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road

Cost: $6.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: June 2018

Structure and road widening work is ongoing on the north side of the road. Expect delays with a pilot vehicle and flaggers controlling traffic. The project is widening the roadway from two to four lanes with a flush median, curb and gutter, and storm drain.

FM 314 Widening Project

Limits: From I-20 to the Van Zandt/Henderson County line

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc., of Buffalo

Cost: $11.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

No additional work is scheduled on this project until late spring.

FM 1256 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 316 eastward to SH 19

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $5.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

No work is scheduled for this project to widen the roadway.

FM 1861 Project

Limits: From SH 19 to FM 2339

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, of Buffalo, TX

Cost: $2.44 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

No work is scheduled for this project.

FM 1652 Rehab Project

Limits: FM 17 south of Grand Saline, southward to FM 1255 northwest of Oakland

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $4.48 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

Driveway and cross structure work is ongoing on this rehabilitation project that is widening the existing roadway and includes structure work. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

FM 1653 Rehab Project

Limits: SH 64 near Ben Wheeler, southwest to FM 858 at Martin Mills

Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc., of Nacogdoches

Cost: $3.97 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

The contractor is conducting work on cross structures. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers providing traffic control. The project is rehabilitating the road and consists of widening the existing roadway and structure work.

County Road 1825 Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: CR 1825 at UPRR .01 miles S of US 80 to SW of Grand Saline

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.

Cost: $1.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

Work continues to install the retaining walls on this project to replace the railroad overpass and approaches. There is minimal impact on traffic. The roadway is closed at this location.

Wood County – Mineola Maintenance plans to perform ditch maintenance on Loop 564, and pavement leveling on SH 154 north of Yantis and on SH 37 north of Mineola. Expect lane closures at all locations with flaggers providing traffic control.

Wood County construction projects updates:

SH 182, etc., Safety Treating Project

Limits: Various Roads - Current work on FM 2869 from FM 2088 south 8.12 miles to FM 49

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC.

Cost: $1.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2018 for FM 2869; Late Summer 2018 for all work

Work continues on the cross structures on FM 49. Minor delays are possible.

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

• Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties

• Contractor: Firemen Excavation

Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week:

- Debris Removal: Monday from the inside lane through all three counties

- Debris Removal: Tuesday from the outside lane through all three counties

- Guardrail Repairs: Tuesday and Wednesday through all three counties

- Sign Maintenance: Wednesday and Thursday in all three counties