Oncor: Restoration imminent for customers without power as wire is restored

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) -

Oncor reported nearly 20,000 homes without power in Angelina County Friday afaternoon.

According to Grady Cashion with Oncor,  the power is coming on in waves to most customers as of 6:30 p.m. The cause was an electric wire in Diboll somehow compromising the system. This is being resolved. 

The outage occurred just after 5 p.m.

