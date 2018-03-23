Marshall police investigating crash involving vehicle, pedestrian

Marshall police are currently investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The collision occurred just after 5 p.m. on Wedn. March 21 in the 500 block of East End Blvd. North.

The pedestrian involved ran across several lanes of traffic from the west side of East End Blvd near Roden Appliance and ran into the path of a southbound vehicle in the outside lane of East End Blvd. near Terminix.

The pedestrian was struck by the southbound vehicle and sustained serious bodily injury.

The male victim was transported initially to Christus Good Shepherd – Marshall where he was evaluated and then transferred to Christus Trinity Mother Francis in Tyler where he remains in ICU.

The incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as it is available.

The incident comes less than a week after a pedestrian was killed on IH-20, 7 miles west of Waskom.

Read more here.

The Texas Department of Transportation offers the following guidelines for pedestrians walking near roadways:

Use Sidewalks When there is a sidewalk, use it! Most pedestrian traffic accidents happen when someone is walking in the roadway.

Be very alert when crossing any roadway. Stay on the right-hand side of crosswalks. Drivers are supposed to yield the right of way to pedestrians in crosswalks.

Cross at Intersections and in Crosswalks Yield to vehicles on the roadway if you cross the street at a place other than a marked crosswalk or pedestrian tunnel or crossing. If you're hit while jaywalking, the driver may not be liable, and his or her auto insurance may not cover your injuries.

If the road has no sidewalk, walk on the left side of the road facing traffic. Always cross at intersections. Look left, then right, then left again before proceeding. Look for traffic when stepping off a bus or from behind parked cars. As a passenger, get in or out of a car on the curb side of the street. Make eye contact with drivers before you cross the street.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.