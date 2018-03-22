Palestine police arrest shooting suspect

PRESS RELEASE FROM CITY OF PALESTINE:

The Palestine Police Department has made an arrest in relation to a shooting that occurred on March 12th in Palestine.

On March 12th, Officers with the Palestine Police Department responded to the 900 blk. of San Jacinto in reference to a reported shooting. Officers arrived and discovered that Carlos Scott, 34, of Palestine had been shot multiple times. Scott was later transported to a Tyler hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, Detectives were able to identify the shooting suspect as Frank Potts, 42, of Palestine.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon for Potts on March 15th.

On March 22nd just after midnight, Sgt. Baker was patrolling near the 1000 blk. of E. Palestine Ave. when he observed a blue and gold Chevrolet pickup traveling east on Palestine Ave. at a high rate of speed. As Sgt. Baker attempted to catch up to the pickup, it quickly turned into the parking lot of JJ’s convenience store at 1220 E. Palestine Ave.

Sgt. Baker pulled into the parking lot and found that the pickup truck had wrecked into the ditch behind the store. Sgt. Baker then located the driver, who he recognized as Frank Potts, hiding in the ditch near the vehicle. Potts was taken into cutody without incident. The Chevrolet pickup operated by Potts during this incident, was found to have been reported stolen to the PPD on March 19th.

Potts was transported to the Anderson County Jail, where he was booked for the warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and a Palestine Municipal Court warrant “Sgt. Baker did a great job in being vigilant and getting this guy off of the streets.” PPD Captain Mark Harcrow said. “Our Detectives also did an outstanding job in quickly identifying this suspect and obtaining the arrest warrant.”

Potts is being held on a $500,000 bond that was previously set on the Aggravated Assault warrant. Bond has not yet been set for the other charges.

