Controlled burn set for Tyler State Park

If you see smoke or flames at Tyler State Park this morning, don't be alarmed! The state park will be conducting an authorized burn today.

The fire is set to begin at 11 a.m. in the southeast portion of the park. An estimated 100 to 150 acres will be burned. The controlled flames will occur along from Farm-to-Market Road 14 and County Roads 312 and 3140.

