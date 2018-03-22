DPS identifies driver killed in Upshur County wreck

DPS has identified the driver killed in Upshur County Wednesday morning.

Dexture Domona Carr, 29, of Gilmer, was killed on SH-300, 4.5 miles SE of the city of Gilmer.

A Preliminary crash investigation shows Dewan Tyrel Mosley, 39, of Henderson was driving a Mack truck tractor towing a semi-trailer, traveling north on SH-300, when he stopped to make a left turn on Flamingo Road. Mosley was struck from behind by Carr, who was driving a Buick Lacrosse.

Carr was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Wyone Manes. His body was taken to Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer.

The crash remains under investigation.

