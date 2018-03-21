Fire officials say fire call was a 'false alarm' - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Fire officials say fire call was a 'false alarm'

(KLTV) -

Jackson Heights, Chapel Hill and Winona fire crews are responding to reports of a large fire in Smith County.

The fire was first reported around 8:45 pm at a structure on the 15,000 block of Cross Timbers Road, which is also known as County Road 3187.

Fire officials tell us, this was a false alarm.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly