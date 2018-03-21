Upshur County searching for man who impersonated police officer

The Upshur County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who they say impersonated a police officer and attempted to pull over a female driver.

The incident happened dear Diana on March 18.

A citizen reported to the Sheriff’s Office that she pulled over for what she believed was a police car attempting to stop her. The suspect car was a white SUV with a black spotlight attached to the front left frame like most police cars. The victim pulled over because the actor flashed his headlights from dim to bright repeatedly.

The victim advised that a white male dressed in all black and wearing a gun, but without a visible badge, walked to her car and advised her that she was pulled over for acting suspiciously. The suspect then asked to search the victim’s car. The victim refused, and determining that the situation was not legitimate, she drove away.

The actor did not pursue her and she was not physically attacked or injured in the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone who has experienced a similar incident in Upshur County recently to contact the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office is coordinating with Smith County and Tyler officials who have experienced some recent cases involving impersonation of a police officer. It is unknown if any of these cases are related.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens that the requirement to stop for a law enforcement vehicle must include that:

· The law enforcement vehicle is clearly marked with the agency insignia.

· The law enforcement officer must be in uniform that displays the badge of office.

Law Enforcement agencies in Upshur County use a combination of red and blue lights on vehicles that routinely stop cars for traffic violations.

