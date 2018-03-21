Troopers on scene of two-vehicle fatal crash on SH-300 in Upshur - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Troopers on scene of two-vehicle fatal crash on SH-300 in Upshur County

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash involving a passenger car and a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer.

The wreck occurred on SH-300 at Flamingo Rd. 

There is one confirmed deceased, according to DPS.

More information will be released as it becomes available and is verified.

