DPS responds to two vehicle fatal crash in Panola County

DPS responded to a two vehicle fatal crash early Monday morning.

The crash occurred on SH-315 in Panola County, 2.5 miles northeast of the city of Carthage around 5 a.m.

Linton Williams Brice, of Madison, WI, was killed. Brice was traveling eastbound on SH-315 when, for an unknown reason, drove onto the wrong side of the roadway. Brice struck a GMC Yukon XL, driven by Jermario Dequan Smiley, 23, of Conway, AR. The impact caused

The impact caused Brice's vehicle to enter the eastbound bar ditch facing west. Smiley's vehicle rolled to its right and top twice and entered the westbound bar ditch coming to rest upright facing southeast.

Brice was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge David Gray, his body was taken to Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home in Carthage.

Smiley was transported to UT Health-Carthage in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

