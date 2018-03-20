Crews respond to residential fire in Longview, no injuries

Longview fire was called to the scene of a structure fire Monday night.

The fire was reported in the 400 block of Larry Drive around 9 p.m.

Crews arrived and found the fire in the living room. The fire was quickly extinguished and the damage was contained to the one room.

No one was home at the fire and there were no injuries.

The fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.