Tyler spiritual leader announces candidacy for State Representative

There's a new candidate in the race for for Texas House of Representatives District 6.

He's Rabbi Neal Katz.

He made the announcement Monday night at the Tyler Rose Garden Center as part of his official community kick-off. Rabbi Katz is a religious leader, affiliated with neither Republicans nor Democrats.

He's running as an Independent in the race, against Republican candidate Matt Schaefer.

"I've seen the best of what we can do in a community. And I think the best is when we come together, when Republicans and Democrats come together. Too often, we put party over community, and I'm trying to reverse that trend. My argument is simple--- that we are better when we work together and that we can do better in Austin," says Rabbi Katz.

There is no Democrat running in this race.



Because of that, the winner will represent more than 160,000 Smith County residents in the Texas Legislature.

The general election is November 6.

