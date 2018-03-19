Two dead following wreck in Kilgore

Two people are dead following a wreck on Sunday in Kilgore.

Dakota Patrick Harris, 19, of Kilgore was killed along with Mary Virginia Cameron, 79, of Overton.

Police responded to the major wreck on U.S. Highway 259 bypass (Charles Devall parkway), just north of FM 349 around 4 p.m.

A preliminary investigation reveals that Cameron's vehicle, which was traveling southbound, crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck Harris' vehicle.

Harris was flown via life-flight to a Tyler hospital in critical condition. Harris later died from his injuries.

Cameron was transported to a Longview hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information related to this crash should contact Traffic Officer Jason Romine at 903-983-1559. Refer to case number 1803-1237.

