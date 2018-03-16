Wreck sends Longview bicyclist to hospital

A collision in Longview, involving a vehicle and bicyclist sent one person to the hospital.

Sgt. Shane McCarter with Longview Police Department said the wreck happened at 7:42 pm, at the intersection of McCann and Magnolia.

The bicyclist was sent to a local hospital. Sgt. McCarter said she has life-threatening injuries.

No other details were given at this time, but an investigation is underway.

One lane of traffic was shut down temporarily while the accident was cleared.

All lanes have since reopened.

