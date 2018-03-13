TRAFFIC ALERT: Tyler police responding to crash on E Southeast Loop 323

Tyler police are responding to a report of a crash on E Southeast Loop 323 in Tyler.

Around 2:41 p.m. Tyler police responded to a crash on the intersection of University Blvd and E Southeast Loop 323, according to Tyler Police Department's online records.

Northbound lanes on the Loop are shut down between University Blvd and McDonald Rd, according to the Tyler Police Department.

It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

KLTV is reaching out to the Tyler Police Department.

This is a developing story. KLTV will provide updates when they become available.

