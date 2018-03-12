Power restored for many after weekend storms

Electricity has been restored for much of East Texas after storms rolled through late Saturday night causing widespread power outages.

Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation is only reporting around 120 customers that are still without power Monday afternoon in the Harleton area. Nearly all customers in the Lake O the Pines areas have power.

Check outages in your area:

+See a map of SWEPCO outages here.

+See a map of Oncor outages here.

+See a map of Upshur Rural outages here.

+See a map of Houston County Co-op outages here.

+See a map of Rusk County Electric Co-op outages here.

+See a map of Wood County Electric Co-op outages here.

