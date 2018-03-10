Brownsboro volunteer firefighter dies in Henderson County crash

One person died Friday evening when they were ejected from a vehicle during a wreck in Henderson County.

Officials say Joseph Gentry, 28, of Brownsboro died in the crash. Gentry was a volunteer firefighter for the Brownsboro Fire Department.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson says that at about 8: 22 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to a crash on County Road 3600, about two miles south of the city of Brownsboro.

A preliminary DPS crash investigation shows that a 1998 Chevrolet pickup - driven by Christopher Garrison, 21, of Brownsboro - was traveling north on County Road 3600 when the driver entered a sharp curve, went onto the shoulder and into a ditch.

Gentry was a passenger in the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt, according to DPS. He was ejected from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at the scene.

