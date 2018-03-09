Wreck with car sends bicyclist to hospital in Tyler

A bicyclist was taken to a local hospital following a wreck with a car. (Source: KLTV Digital Staff)

Tyler police and fire departments are responding to a wreck between a bicycle and a vehicle.

It happened just before 8 o'clock at the intersection of North Broadway and East Bow Street, near the Tyler Municipal Court.

Tyler Police tell us the person on the bike is unconscious, but is breathing and being taken to a local hospital.

Lieutenant Andy Erbaugh with Tyler police said the bicyclist was traveling toward Broadway on Bow Street. The bicyclist did not stop at the stop sign, and crashed into a car that was traveling on Broadway, Erbaugh said. The bicyclist was talking at the scene, and his injuries are not life-threatening, Erbaugh said.

The driver of the car was not ticketed.

