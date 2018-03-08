Bullard emergency crews responding to an accident involving a mo - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Bullard emergency crews responding to an accident involving a motorcycle

(KLTV) -

The Bullard Police Department is responding to an accident involving a motorcycle.

The 911 call first came in just before 8:30 pm at the intersection of East Henderson (FM 344) and Pecan Valley Drive, in front of the subdivision there.

Officials with Smith County confirm with KLTV, the accident involves a Suburban and motorcycle.

No word on any injuries.

