TRAFFIC UPDATE: Roadway reopened on 64W near Tyler airport

The roadway has been cleared after a wreck involving a motorcycle on Hwy 64 in front of the Tyler airport.

Traffic has reopened in front of the airport and at the entrance to the old terminal, which is where the museum and Skyline Cafe are accessed.

The vehicle and motorcycle wreck happened around 3:30 near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, at the intersection of Airport Drive and Highway 64. The City of Tyler says that the Entrance to the Tyler Historical Aviation Memorial Museum and Skyline Cafe are blocked until the wreck scene is cleared. Traffic is down to one lane eastbound on Hwy 64 West. Use caution if you must drive in that area.

No word on injuries at this time.

We have reached out to Texas DPS for an update but have not received further information at this time.

