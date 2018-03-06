Pedestrian struck by vehicle, Sulphur Springs police searching for suspect

Sulphur Springs police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who allegedly struck a pedestrian Monday night.

Just before 8 p.m. Monday, a pedestrian was struck while walking on Main Street near Dairy Queen, according to an online post from the police department.

SSPD says the driver fled the scene without stopping.

Witnesses said the vehicle was possibly an older model white Ford Mustang.

"The vehicle accelerated towards and bright lighted the victim just before impact. It is possible there is damage to the driver's side of the suspect vehicle," the department says.

Police say the vehicle fled westbound on Main Street. The victim was flown to a metroplex hospital and she is reportedly in serious but stable condition.

To provide information on the case, call the Sulphur Springs Police Department at 903-885-7602 or Crimestoppers at 903-885-2020.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.