DPS confirms minor injuries in Whitehouse ISD bus wreck

First responders and DPS were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus, south of Tyler, Monday morning.

According to authorities, around 7:15 a.m. a Whitehouse ISD bus was struck from behind on Farm-to-Market Road 346 at County Road 15.

Preliminary crash investigation shows that the driver of the bus (#104) was stopped eastbound on FM-346 to turn left onto CR-15. A 2006 Dodge Magnum was stopped behind the school bus. The driver of a 2012 Kia Sedona was also traveling eastbound on FM-346 and failed to recognize the stopped vehicles ahead. The Kia struck the back of the Dodge causing the Dodge to strike the rear of the stopped school bus.

There was one child transported from the bus with minor injuries to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler.

The driver of the Dodge was also transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis in stable condition.

Law enforcement temporarily shut down traffic on FM 346 between FM 756 and County Road 15. The scene is now clear and the crash remains under investigation, according to DPS.

