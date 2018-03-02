East Texas roadwork for the week of March 5

Released by the Texas Department of Transportation:
TYLER – Here's a look at work planned in the district during the Week of March 5, 2018. Schedules are always subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.
In Smith County, more night work necessitating full lane closures of I-20 is planned for the FM 849 Bridge Replacement Project at Hideaway. Traffic will be moved to the ramps overnight Tuesday and Wednesday as the contractor removes bridge forms. Eastbound lanes will be closed from 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 6 to 6 a.m., Wednesday, March 7. Westbound will be shut down from 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 7 until 6 a.m., and Thursday, March 8. Use alternate routes to avoid delays. Get more information about this project in the Smith County section of this release.
Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance will continue base repair operations on FM 19, followed by FM 2267. Edge repairs are planned for US 287 between FM 321 and Cayuga. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Anderson County construction projects updates:
US 79 New Lane Construction Project
Closeout activities continue throughout the project limits. Expect lane closures. The project is expanding a 5.3-mile section of US 79 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a continuous left turn lane and a depressed median.
SH 19 Widening Project
The contractor will continue maintaining signage, pavement markings, and performing other miscellaneous work but major work will resume in May when seal coat operations are implemented. Expect occasional lane closures with flaggers and pilot vehicles. The project is widening the roadway with the addition of shoulders and passing lanes. The posted speed limit is 55 mph.
Off-System Bridge Replacement Project
County Road 2418 at Otter Creek is open to traffic as the contractor conducts cleanup and closeout activities.
Cherokee County – Jacksonville Maintenance will continue edge repairs on FM 747S. The Rusk crew will resume edge work on FM 752 and FM 851. Fog sealing operations continue with the Special Jobs Crew on FM 235 between SH 110 and FM 2274 and on FM 2962 between US 84 and the End of State Maintenance. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control at each location.
Cherokee County construction projects updates:
US 69 Widening through Wells
Earthwork and structure work is ongoing on the west side of the roadway. The project is widening US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town. There are minimal impacts on traffic. The speed limit has been reduced on the northern end of the project until work is completed.
FM 22 Safety Treatment Project
Cleanup activities are ongoing as this project nears completion.
Gregg County – Longview Maintenance will continue pavement repairs on SH 135 in Kilgore from just south of the Traffic Circle to the Rusk County line. Use alternate routes to avoid lane closures and delays. Flaggers will provide traffic control. Wet conditions will forfeit this work and crews will perform patching operations on roadways around the county.
Gregg County construction projects updates:
US 80 Widening in Gladewater
The contractor is conducting Phase II construction work with westbound traffic reduced to one lane, and eastbound with two travel lanes. Work continues on storm sewer, curb and gutter, and flex-base on the north side of the roadway. The project consists of widening US 80 to four through lanes with a left turn lane from Loop 485 to Locker Plant Road.
Loop 281 at FM 1845/Pine Tree Road
The contractor continues work on storm sewer, flex base, and cement-treating base material. Traffic is reduced to one travel lane in all directions. Alternate routes are recommended on this project where work is being conducted in multiple phases that could require overnight lane closures. The project includes widening the roadway, installing storm drain, grading and base work, curb and gutter, raised medians, surface, signs and pavement markings.
SH 149 at Sabine River
• Limits: From SH 322 to approximately one half-mile north of the Sabine River Bridge
• Contractor: Gibson and Associates
• Cost: $3.1 million
• Anticipated Completion Date: Early Summer 2018
Work is expected to resume in March on this project that consists of constructing new guardrail and sidewalk on the bridge and increasing its load carrying capacity.
Henderson County – Athens Maintenance will continue bridge maintenance on SH 19N, edging on SH 274 and FM 3225, and base repairs on SH 155. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing control traffic.
Henderson County construction projects updates:
SH 19 Widening Project
The contractor is cement treating sub-grade as work continues to set driveway pipes and extend cross structures as well as dirt work to build the shoulders. Daily lane closures are possible with a pilot vehicle providing traffic control. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph for the duration of the project which consists of adding 10-foot shoulders on both the northbound and southbound travel lanes.
US 175 Widening Project (Phase I)
Caution is advised as work continues on the new westbound mainlanes in Baxter with trucks entering and exiting throughout the day to deliver materials. Construction of new culverts continues along the old roadway (proposed westbound lanes) between Baxter and one mile east of Larue. The speed limit is 55 mph on this project to expand US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.
US 175 Widening Project (Phase II)
Hot mix operations are being conducted on the eastbound inside lane and left turn lanes. Once paving is completed, expect the inside lane to remain closed for pavement backfilling, seeding and the application of permanent striping. The same work will be conducted on the eastbound outside lane before opening the roadway to traffic.
The easternmost access to FM 315 and Downtown Poynor is closed as construction continues. Motorists must use the westernmost access for FM 315 and Poynor. Work continues on rock riprap for ditches on both the north and south sides of the roadway. Various work is also ongoing on FM 315S under the new bridges. Expect lane closures on US 175 westbound, and on FM 315.
This Phase II project is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided with a depressed median. The project limits stretch 4.7 miles ending just east of FM 315 in Poynor. The speed limit has been set at 60 mph. A portion of this phase is being built on new location around the south side of Poynor. This is a mobility project to add capacity and improve safety and includes adding one lane in each direction.
US 175 Widening Project (Phase III) in Anderson County
Storm-water control measures are being maintained throughout the project limits as earthwork and flex-base operations continue from CR 301 to Cemetery Road. The project will expand US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.
Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance and the Special Jobs Crew will resume mill and inlay operations on FM 322 between US 259 to FM 2011. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.
Smith County – Tyler Maintenance will conduct base repairs on SH 155S, SH 135, and on FM 2813. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at both locations.
Smith County construction projects updates:
Legacy Trails – Hike and Bike Trail Development
No lane closures are planned as the contractor continues sidewalk construction on the east side of Old Jacksonville Highway from Three Lakes to Dueling Oaks. This project consists of constructing 4.4 miles of hike and bike trails in Southwest Tyler. It includes the construction of parking lots, driveways, landscaping, pedestrian ramps, crosswalks and drainage structures along the 10-foot wide hike and bike trails.
FM 849 Bridge Replacement Project
Expect daytime single lane closures on I-20 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. as work is conducted on the concrete barrier wall and Metal Beam Guard Fence. Bridge superstructure work continues along with earthwork on the north and south sides of I-20.
Night work will completely close I-20 Tuesday and Wednesday, moving traffic to the ramps as the contractor removes bridge forms.
This is an emergency bridge replacement project consisting of removing the existing steel and concrete structure and replacing it with a new 4-span reinforced concrete structure. Work also includes the widening of the bridge approaches and improvements to the I-20 ramps.
FM 850 Bridge Replacement Project
Earthwork is being conducted for the bridge approaches. The road is closed at Mud Creek with traffic detoured. The project will replace the existing bridge with a wider one.
US 271 Mill and Inlay Project
Nighttime mobile striping operations will be conducted, weather permitting. The project consists of base repairs, planing, applying a hot mix surface and striping.
SH 31E Widening Project
Cleanup activities continue. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The speed limit during work hours is 60 mph.
Spur 248 Widening Project
Limits: From 1.75 miles west of FM 848/Old Omen Road going east to SH 64 southeast of Tyler
Embankment, subgrade, drainage and retaining wall work continue on the north side of the roadway. No lane closures are planned. The speed limit is 55 mph during construction to widen Spur 248 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.
I-20 Resurfacing Project
Mobile striping operations will be conducted, weather permitting. The project is placing a new Porous Friction Course (PFC) surface in the westbound lanes and upgrading the MBGF along this stretch of I-20.
Turn Lanes Project
Work continues on Broadway Ave. and South Town Drive. Daily right lane closures are in place as work is conducted on the Right Turn Lane at South Town. This project is removing the existing medians to extend the turn lanes and adding right turn lanes to various intersections in Tyler. Work locations include US 69, Cumberland Road, Independence, South Donnybrook, Rice, South Town and wrap up at Grande and FM 2493.
Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance will continue overlay operations on FM 751, and address drainage issues at locations around the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Van Zandt County construction projects updates:
I-20 Westbound Exit Ramp at FM 314 Relocation Project
The Westbound Frontage Road at CR 4930 is open to traffic as the contractor continues Phase III work to install the I-20 Exit Ramp. To avoid delays, motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. The project consists of reconstructing the frontage road and building a new exit ramp 1.13 miles east of FM 314.
I-20 Safety Work
Work continues with the contractor removing and installing Metal Beam Guard Fence and concrete mow strip continue along the eastbound outside lane going east from the Van Zandt County line to Jim Hogg Road. Expect daily lane closures and delays.
SH 243 Widening Project
Structure and road widening work continues on the north side of the road. Expect delays with a pilot vehicle and flaggers controlling traffic. This project is widening the roadway from two to four lanes with a flush median, curb and gutter, and storm drain.
FM 314 Widening Project
No additional work is scheduled on this project until late spring.
FM 1256 Widening Project
No work is scheduled for this project to widen the roadway.
FM 1861 Project
No work is scheduled for this project.
FM 1652 Rehab Project
Driveway and cross structure work continues on this project that is rehabilitating the road by widening the existing roadway and performing structure work. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
FM 1653 Rehab Project
The contractor is conducting work on cross structures. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers providing traffic control. The project is rehabilitating the road and consists of widening the existing roadway and structure work.
County Road 1825 Bridge Replacement Project
Work continues to install the retaining walls on this project that is replacing the railroad overpass and approaches. There is minimal impact on traffic. The roadway is closed at this location.
Wood County – Mineola Maintenance will conduct edge repairs on SH 182 and ditch maintenance on FM 17. Expect lane closures at each location with flaggers providing traffic control.
Wood County construction projects updates:
SH 182, etc., Safety Treating Project
Work continues on the cross structures on FM 49. Minor delays are possible.
I-20 Total Maintenance Contract
• Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties
• Contractor: Firemen Excavation
Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week:
- Debris Removal: Monday from the inside lane through all three counties
- Debris Removal: Tuesday from the outside lane through all three counties
- Guardrail Repairs: Tuesday and Wednesday through all three counties
- Sign Maintenance: Wednesday and Thursday in all three counties
