CHRISTUS TMF Hospital announces $9.9 million expansion

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System has announced the plan to expand the Neonatal Intensive Care and Labor and Delivery Units at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Tyler.



To be completed in phases, this project will expand the current capacity of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to 28 licensed private or semi-private (for twins) NICU beds with an expanded well-baby nursery, lactation suite, transitional care facility and other amenities to include a spacious family-friendly waiting area. The NICU at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital is the only Level III facility in Smith County.



“With the expertise of our Medical Director, Dr. Brenda Morris, we are expanding the current area to create a state-of-the-art, best-practice facility that will increase our capability to care for those too sick or too soon”, says Chris Glenney, CEO of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System, “CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital has a history of going above and beyond to care for our community’s children. From opening our doors one day early in 1937 to care for students and families affected by the New London School explosion, to today as we announce this project to expand our ability to care for mothers and babies here in Tyler.”



During the second phase of this project, Labor and Delivery Unit will be constructing five private triage rooms for expectant mothers, as well as five additional delivery suites. CHRISTUS Mother Frances hospital – Tyler births over 2,700 babies annually.



This project will rely heavily on the philanthropic support of the Tyler community. “We are so very fortunate to live in a community where generous donors share our vision and our mission” says Scott Fossey, Vice President of Group Development for CHRISTUSHeath – Northeast, “and our promise remains the same, to provide opportunities for the community to invest in the exceptional health care provided to the mothers and babies who come through our doors”.



Construction will begin in mid-June 2018 and will take approximately 9 months to complete.



For more information on this project or to make a contribution, please contact the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Foundation at 903-606-4752 or online at www.christustmf.org/donate