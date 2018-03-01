Officials respond to kitchen fire at Longview residence

The Longview Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire on Wednesday.

The call came in just before 5 p.m. Fire officials responded to the 400 block of Richardson Street where a fire was reported in the kitchen of the residence.

The fire was extinguished quickly, according to Longview Fire, and the majority of the damage was contained to the kitchen area of the home.

The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking. A fire started on the stove and spread to the cabinets in the kitchen.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.