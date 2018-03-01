SCSO: System upgrade to impact some landlines, 911 not affected

East Texans may have trouble reaching the landline phones at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office this weekend due to a system upgrade.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, the phone system will be unavailable at different extended times due to the phone system upgrade.

The Smith County Chief Information Officer, Don Bell, states that the affected service could be brief, intermittent outages or longer, continuous outages.

The upgrade includes all the landline phones at the Central and Low Risk Jails, the Juvenile Attention Center, the Sheriff’s Office, Adult Probation Department and Animal Control.

The emergency dispatchers and 9-1-1 will not be affected in this upgrade, according to Officer Bell.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.