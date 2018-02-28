DPS responds to wreck in Chapel Hill, minor injuries - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

DPS responds to wreck in Chapel Hill, minor injuries

CHAPEL HILL, TX (KLTV) -

DPS responded to a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck reportedly occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 64 and FM 848 in Chapel Hill. 

DPS says no one was seriously injured or killed.

The scene is now clear. 

