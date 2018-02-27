1 person dead in Smith County wreck

One person was killed in car wreck in Smith County.

About 7:20 p.m. Sunday Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a wreck about 10.5 miles east of Tyler.

According to a preliminary DPS investigation, Plachette Nicole Jackson, 26, of Kilgore was traveling eastbound on FM 2767 when she went around a curve at an unsafe speed. She overcorrected and entered a side skid veering off the road and hitting several tree on the side of the road. According to DPS Public Information Officer Sgt. Jean Dark, Jackson was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.

