1 person dead in Smith County wreck

By Dorothy Sedovic, Digital Content Producer
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

One person was killed in car wreck in Smith County. 

About 7:20 p.m. Sunday Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a wreck about 10.5 miles east of Tyler.

According to  a preliminary DPS investigation, Plachette Nicole Jackson, 26, of Kilgore was traveling eastbound on FM 2767 when she went around a curve at an unsafe speed. She overcorrected and entered a side skid veering off the road and hitting several tree on the side of the road. According to DPS Public Information Officer Sgt. Jean Dark, Jackson was not wearing a seat belt at the time. 

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene. 

