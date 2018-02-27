Did Dez catch it? NFL committee says yes

Dez Bryant's infamous 2014 playoff play should have been a catch.

An NFL committee on Tuesday reached a unanimous agreement on one of the most controversial debates about catches, according to ESPN.

Going forward, the sports network reports that the decision will influence referee calls in the future and similar plays could be ruled complete.

ESPN notes that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell directed the committee to study the issue after a similar ruling against Steelers player Jesse James during a 2017 game.

